KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning Indian atrocities on Kashmiris in the occupied Kashmir valley, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad said Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan, adding, “We stand by Kashmiris irrespective of any differences with the incumbent government,”

Shah said Narendra Modi was issuing threatening statements to dupe his people ahead of the elections. “He is neglecting all ethical values for a minor gain.”

He said the government must now unite all political forces for this national cause.

He moaned that the prime minister was not in the National Assembly when resolution condemning Indian atrocities in occupied-Kashmir was presented before the House.

Shah said his party had always backed the accountability process and “the mindset that gives no respect to the rule of law can never be favourable for the country,” he stated.

The CM said speaker [Agha Siraj Durrani] was deliberately forced away from the proceedings. He said Sindh Assembly was the only assembly where opposition was always given a chance to speak out on issues.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said the frenzy created by the Indian government and its media has become a threat for Pakistanis in India and Kashmiris.

In a statement on Twitter, Dr. Faisal wrote, “Killing of a Pakistani prisoner in Indian jail in the midst of frenzy created by Indian govt and media is a threat to the life and security of Pakistanis in India as well as to Kashmiris in IOK and all over India.”

