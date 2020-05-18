Sindh Assembly speaker summons session on Wednesday

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly SpeakerAgha Siraj Durrani, on a requisition by the opposition, has summoned a session on May 20, ARY News reported.

In this regard, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj has issued a notification.

Members of the opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly on Thursday submitted a joint application before the office of Assembly Secretary seeking urgent session of the house over COVID-19 situation and its implications on public health as well as economy.

Last week, Sindh government sat with the opposition parties in the province to devise a strategy pertaining to convening the provincial assembly session.

The meeting of the parliamentary groups of the four parties was held at the residence of Opposition Leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

Provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah, Imtiaz Shaikh and Saeed Ghani represented Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the meeting while Haleem Adil Shaikh and Firdous Shamim Naqvi attended it on behalf of PTI.

Read More: Sindh to take coronavirus precautionary steps for upcoming assembly session

Kanwar Naveed Jamil led the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation in the meeting while Parliamentary leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Hasnain Mirza also attended it.

The meeting mulled over issues pertaining to convening Sindh Assembly session and halting defamatory remarks against the provincial authorities fighting COVID-19 in the province.

Comments

comments