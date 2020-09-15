Sindh to offer ‘Azadi Cards’ to senior citizens for medical treatment

LAHORE: The Sindh Social Welfare Department on Tuesday informed Sindh High Court (SHC) that senior citizens would be provided ‘Azadi Cards’ under which they would be able to get a concession on medical treatment at private hospitals, ARY News reported.

The SHC on Tuesday heard a petition seeking enforcement of law providing a 25 percent concession to the senior citizens during medical treatment at private hospitals.

The Sindh Social Welfare Department submitted a reply in the court and told the court that the department was making efforts to prepare ‘Azadi Cards’ for senior citizens of Sindh.

During the hearing, the social welfare department lawyer told court private hospitals have been bound to provide 25 percent concession to senior citizens under Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare Bill.

At which, a counsel for private hospitals said that they would not give concession to any senior citizen without ‘Azadi Cards’.

“As per law, private hospitals will provide concession on medical treatment to all senior citizens having Azadi Cards. No one would be given a special concession on medical treatment without cards,” he told the court.

The SHC adjourned the hearing till October 21.

It is pertinent to mention here that the govt had passed Sindh Senior Citizens Welfare Bill in 2016 under which senior citizens to be issued cards by the Senior Citizens Council which would entitle them certain essential services and benefits.

This includes 25 percent discount on transport fares and other purchases, concession at recreation centers, free funeral and burial services, and free treatment of geriatric, medical and health services from government medical institutions.

