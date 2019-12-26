Sindh, Balochistan experience power outage as Guddu plant trips

KASHMORE: Areas of Sindh and Balochistan experience power outage as a 132KV high-power transmission line of Guddu Thermal Power House tripped due to dense fog.

Due to tripping of the high power transmission line several areas of Sindh and Balochistan including, Kandhkot, Thul, Quetta, Dera Bugi, Sui, Suhbatpur, Rajanpur and others are deprived of power from last five hours.

According to the sources within the Thermal Power Plant, the line tripped due to dense fog in the area.

“Electricity will be restored after decrease in the fog”, the sources privy to the matter said.

It is to be mentioned here that several parts of Punjab and Sindh are experiencing dense fog specially in the morning time, which is disrupting routine lives, air, road and rail traffic.

Earlier on January 25, this year, 11 units of Guddu Thermal Power House, tripped due to dense fog.

Five of the 16 units of the power plant were non-functional, while 11 more units tripped leading to an immediate shortfall of 747MW of electricity.

It is one of the oldest power plants in the country, and has three large transmission lines that feed its output to Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

