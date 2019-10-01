Sindh Food Authority bans substandard ketchup, unpacked tea  

KARACHI: The Sindh Food Authority (SFA) on Tuesday imposed ban on sale of substandard ketchup and loose tea in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by SFA, the traders of unpacked tea were given two months time to wrap-up their business in the province. No one will be allowed to sale loose tea in Sindh after December 18, read the statement.

The food quality watchdog also imposed ban on sale of food items on printed or news paper. Sale of meat, food products, which do not have a halal certification, has also been banned in the province.

Read More: ‘Tomato’ ketchup made from carrot pulp being sold in Karachi

Earlier on March 7, a raid conducted by ARY News’ Zimmedar Kaun team along with Sindh Food Authority officials had led to the sealing of a ketchup factory in Karachi’s Surjani Town area.

As shown in Zimmedar Kaun’s March 3 episode, the team along with SFA officials had raided a ketchup (tomato sauce) factory in Surjani Town area and sealed it due to unhygienic conditions, use of prohibited material and violation of several other food safety regulations.

As the teams had raided the factory, they had found out that the factory producing tomato sauce and mayonnaise, was not following the standard recipe to make ketchup as carrot pulp was being used instead of tomato puree to produce “tomato” ketchup.

Comments

comments