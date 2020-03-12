Coronavirus: Sindh announces ban on spectators during PSL matches

KARACHI: Sindh government has imposed a ban on spectators in cricket stadium during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 matches to be played in Karachi amid fears of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The directives were issued by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, saying that spectators will only be allowed during today’s match, whereas, the upcoming matches will be held in a closed stadium.

CM Shah said the provincial government is hosting PSL matches in Karachi but they cannot risk lives of their citizens due to spread of coronavirus. He announced that people will not be allowed to spectate tomorrow’s match in National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

The spokesperson to the provincial government, Murtaza Wahab said in a Twitter message that Sindh authorities have decided to hold remaining PSL matches without any crowd. He added, “This decision has been made after consultation with all stakeholders including the Pakistan Cricket Board.”

#SindhGovt has decided that the remaining matches of PSL in Karachi will take place without any crowd. This decision has been made after consultation with all stakeholders including the Pakistan Cricket Board. — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 12, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that Karachi is scheduled to host four more matches of PSL tournament from March 13, 14, 15 and 17.

