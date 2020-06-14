Sindh budget 2020-21 to be presented on Wednesday: CM Murad Ali Shah  

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced to present the provincial budget for fiscal year 2020-21 on Wednesday, ARY NEWS reported.

He said this while chairing a meeting of parliamentary body of the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) in Sindh Assembly.

“The provincial budget will be presented on Wednesday before being approved from the cabinet on the same day,” he said.

The chief minister apprised the provincial lawmakers regarding budget proposals and said that they would try to complete the ongoing projects in the Annual Development Plan (ADP).

“Health department will be given priority in the provincial budget for next fiscal year,” he said while expressing his resolve to serve the masses.

Murad Ali Shah said that the people in the province are passing through testing times due to COVID-19 and they would try to take measures aimed at providing relief to them.

The chief minister said that Covid-19 situation has been worsening with the passage of time and they had witnessed a surge in deaths and more than 2000 cases from the infection on daily basis in past few days.

The meeting was also briefed on the current coronavirus situation in the province by Health Minister Azra Fazl Pechuhu.

The participants of the meeting also prayed for deceased provincial minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch who died of coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government has completed preparations to unveil its provincial budget 2020-21 on Monday (tomorrow) and the provincial authorities are likely to announce tax relief for 23 sectors to help to fight COVID-19.

