Sindh cabinet approves to procure 1.4mn tons of wheat

KARACHI: In a step to overcome ongoing flour crisis, the Sindh cabinet on Wednesday approves to procure 1.4 million tons of wheat amounting to Rs15.4 billion, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi.

According to the details, wheat worth Rs1 million will be procured from the open market while Rs0.4 million wheat will be procured from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (Passco).

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said that they will announce wheat support price following the federal government.

He said that wheat cultivation is a costly job and added that the support price should also be accordingly.

Murad Ali Shah directed the authorities concerned to devise a mechanism for procuring the crop from small growers.

The federal government has fixed a minimum price of Rs1,365 per 40 kg for the procurement of wheat by PASCO.

Read More: Committee formed to probe wheat crisis begins its working in Sindh

Earlier on January 30, the committee formed under directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe the wheat and flour scarcity in Sindh had started its work.

The committee under the head of Director General Federal Investigation Agency (DG-FIA) will meet officials of the Sindh government that day.

The committee will try to find out the root-causes behind the wheat shortage in Sindh in its meeting with the Chief Secretary Sindh.

Last week, PM Khan had formed an investigative body to probe the wheat scarcity in the country.

