Sindh Cabinet refuses RLNG supply, demands share of natural gas

KARACHI: A meeting of Sindh Cabinet on Wednesday turned down a proposal of the use of the Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) in the province, ARY News reported.

The provincial cabinet session chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a consensus decision said Sindh should be given its rightful share of the natural gas of its gas-fields and not the RLNG as being recommended.

Sindh Cabinet also approved granting the land to the gas company for laying pipeline in the province.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had sought government permission for laying a pipeline in Malir, Jamshoro and Thatta districts.

The opposition lawmakers of Sindh Assembly yesterday protested at the Chief Minister House in Karachi and submitted a memorandum, holding the PPP-led Sindh government responsible for the gas crisis and demanded the Right of Way for a new Sui Southern Gas Company pipeline.

Meanwhile, PPP legislators protested outside the SSGC’s office in Karachi on Tuesday and alleged that the Centre depriving Sindh of its rightful share of natural gas.

Recently Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan had criticized Sindh government for dragging feet on right-of-way approval to lay a new gas pipeline for re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG).

He also accused Sindh government for worsening gas crisis in Karachi, claiming that lack of cooperation from Sindh with the centre is causing shortage of gas in Karachi and held the provincial government responsible for gas crisis.

