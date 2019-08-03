Sindh cabinet approves to replace vehicle registration books with smart cards

KARACHI: Sindh cabinet meeting on Saturday decided to introduce security-featured motor vehicle registration (MVR) smart cards in the province, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the MVR smart cards are being introduced to ensure authenticity of registration documents and it will replace the registration booklets.

The fee of MVR smart card would be Rs750 while people had to pay Rs100 for the vehicle registration book.

It is pertinent to mention here that MVR smart card would allow greater flexibility to the authorities to verify it anywhere across the province through special devices. It also help eliminate forgery in transfer and registration of vehicles.

Read More: Punjab CM inaugurates smart card for vehicle registration

Last year in December, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had inaugurated smart card for registration of vehicles across the province.

In a tweet on his social media account, Usman Buzdar had said, “Today I launched smart card for the registration of vehicles. The smart card would not only abolish the traditional vehicle registration books, inhibit fabrication but streamline the whole process of registration.”

Talking to media following the inauguration in Lahore, the Punjab CM had said the smart card would be easy to carry and durable in use.

