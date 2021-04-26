Web Analytics
COVID-19: Sindh closes all educational institutions, intercity public transport

Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced on Monday closure of all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.  

“All schools, colleges & universities shall also remain closed due to the rising number of #COVID19 cases,” Murtaza Wahab, the Sindh government’s spokesperson, confirmed in a Twitter statement.

He said 20% attendance will be allowed in government offices.  

Murataza Wahab said intercity public transport will be closed from 29th of April in the province. There will be a ban on indoor and outdoor dining with exception allowed to delivery and takeaways.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on the coronavirus with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair at the CM House.

Shopping centres will be allowed to operate until 6pm. However, the chief minister said the government could consider closing down all markets if Covid-19 infections continue to rise.

Goods transport and industries will operate under the SOPs, he cleared, adding offices will stay open from 9am to 2pm.

“I wish people were actually following SOPs and had been wearing MASKS. Situation is very alarming & Govt may have no other option but to take stricter decisions if people dont act responsibly,” Murtaza Wahab wrote on Twitter.

