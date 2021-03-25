Sindh CM announces advance salaries for Hindu employees on eve of Holi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, while extending Holi greetings to the Hindu community in advance, has announced to release the salaries of Hindu community government employees before March 28.

The Hindu Community is going to celebrate Holi on March 28.

According to the spokesperson of CM Sindh, Murad Ali Shah has directed to release Rs188.2 million for disbursement of salaries and pension to the KMC employees.

Rs261 million were also released for the salaries of district council employees in 23 districts of the province.

Holi is a popular ancient Hindu festival, also known as the “festival of love”, the “festival of colours”, and the “festival of spring.”

Holi celebrates the arrival of spring, the end of winter, the blossoming of love and for many it is a festive day to meet others, play and laugh, forget and forgive, and repair broken relationships. The festival also celebrates the beginning of a good spring harvest season

