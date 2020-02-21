Sindh CM vows to provide alternative places to affectees of KCR

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday vowed to provide alternative places to the affectees of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project, ARY News reported.

Talking to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPECA) Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa, who called on him in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said that razing people’s houses to the ground is painful, adding that the provincial cabinet has decided that nobody should be made homeless.

He said that the Sindh government was taking measure to rehabilitate the affectees of KCR at alternative places.

On the occasion, Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the Sindh government has decided to lay 105-kilometer railway track to connect Thar and Chachro. He maintained that Malir Expressway will also be constructed soon.

Read More: Supreme Court orders to make KCR operational in six months

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had ordered to make Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) operational within six months.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had heard the KCR revival case at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

At the outset of the hearing, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin had presented KCR revival plan in the apex court and added that important development had been made on the project.

