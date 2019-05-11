Sindh CM inaugurates SBCA’s online facility for construction permits

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated on Saturday the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) online one-window facility for grant of construction permits in the metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the introduction of this online one-window system is aimed at providing maximum facilities to citizens getting construction permits.

He said all requirements for getting a construction permit will now be completed in less time.

Later speaking to the media, the chief minister said the Sindh province’s index with regard to ease of doing business is better than other provinces. He said he has a good working relationship with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail whose constitutional role is clear.

Responding to journalists’ questions, he said he learnt of the Supreme Court’s order with regard to restoration of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) in a month through news channels, adding the train service is not in the provincial government’s hand but the federal government.

Slamming the PTI-led federal government, Shah said no one is happy about whatever has happened over the past eight months. He said the PPP has neither asked the government for an NRO nor it will do so.

He advised the PTI government to stop oppressing the people and work towards delivering on its promises.

