KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated Kalidas Dam in Nagarparkar with the storage capacity of 1012.3 acre feet which was constructed with the cost of Rs333 million, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Murad Ali Shah said that Kalidas Dam has been constructed one kilometre away from Nagarparkar and the current water level is 13 feet in the small dam.

The dam has storage capacity up to 1012.3 acre feet and its height is 13 feet which was construction at the spot of the catchment area of Karoonjhar Mountains feasible for small dams, he added.

CM Shah said that the construction of 23 small dams has been completed after the Sindh government started the project of 42 small dams, whereas, the plan for building more 26 dams was finalised.

“After the construction of 34 dams, approximately 80,000 acres of land will be made fertile.”

The chief minister said that the people of Nagarparkar and its suburban villages will get clean drinking water after the construction of Kalidas Dam.

The mountainous region of Karoonjhar is 400 square kilometre wide and it receives an average of 13-inch rain during the monsoon season which provides a total of 111,000 acre feet water. Kalidas Dam will reduce the water scarcity in the Nagarparkar area, said Shah.

He detailed that nearly 50 villages are getting water from 23 dams and more 85,000 acres of land will be made fertile and populated after the construction of 42 small dams this year. Murad Ali Shah thanked the local citizens for expressing confidence in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the general election.

He vowed that the Sindh government will set up reserve prices of wheat from the next year in order to facilitate farmers. Shah said that the local residents have the first right to utilise coal resources of Tharparkar.

