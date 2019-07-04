Sindh CM orders civic authorities to clean up Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday issued directives for the civic authorities to clean up Karachi, reported ARY News.

Chairing a meeting at the CM House, he expressed displeasure over the municipal authorities over lack of cleanliness in the port city. He directed the deputy commissioners to oversee the cleanliness drive.

Taking note of felling of trees in the metropolis, the chief minister lamented that the people chopped down trees to erect concrete structures.

He issued directives for registration of a first information report (FIR) against those involved in the felling of trees and further directed the administration of all the districts to use their powers to stop the practice.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also presided over a meeting to discuss the progress so far made on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Mass Transit projects.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Transport Minister Owais Shah and Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah and other relevant provincial officials attended the meeting.

At the meeting, different proposals vis-à-vis the project from Numaish Intersection to Municipal Park were discussed.

The chief minister said it is imperative to connect the city’s main artery MA Jinnah Road with other thoroughfares and ordered completion of the projects at the earliest.

