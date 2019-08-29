Sindh CM orders crackdown against criminals in Katcha area

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh has decided to launch crackdown against the gangs of bandits in katcha area of Sukkur and Larkana divisions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision has been taken to launch an operation in katcha area (riverine forests along Indus River) in view of the rising incidents of kidnapping, spokesman of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said.

“Maintenance of law and order is prime responsibility of the government and it will not tolerate the rule of bandits in these areas”, a statement said.

The government will convene a meeting within a week to finalize the operation (against the criminal gangs), spokesman said.

The chief minister has also directed the I.G. Police Sindh to issue orders to the police for recovery of the hostages from the criminals.

The police chief was also directed to submit report to the chief minister after recovery of the kidnapped persons.

Indus riverine forests

The riverine forests in the province of Sindh and southern belt of Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of bandit gangs involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.

Comments

comments