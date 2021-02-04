Sindh CM seeks procurement of vaccine in meeting with Chinese diplomat

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a meeting with Chinese Consul General Li Bijian discussed procurement of vaccine from China, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah told the Chinese diplomat in meeting that the Sindh government, intends to purchase Sinopharm vaccine from his country.

Mr. Li Bijian assured the CM his wholehearted cooperation in the procurement of the vaccine.

“I have to save the people of Sindh from the coronavirus,” the chief minister said.

He also sought the Chinese government support for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

“My country will extend help to Sindh government in the KCR project,” Mr. Li Bijian assured the chief minister.

Chief Minister Shah also lauded China’s work in Thar Mining and Power Project.

Some 84,000 coronavirus vaccine vials of China’s Sinopharm landed Tuesday in Karachi via a private jet which are being administered to frontline workers, including doctors, medical staffers, and paramedics in Sindh.

Provincial health minister Azra Pechuhu had earlier confirmed the development and expressed her gratitude to medical and paramedical staff who continued to resist the spread of pandemic.

