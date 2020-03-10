KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of the provincial task force on novel coronavirus on Tuesday to get a briefing on the steps thus far taken to contain the spread of the deadly disease in the province.

Over the course of the meeting, he was informed that out of 19 suspected patients, nine tested positive for the virus lately, sending the total number of cases in the province to 15.

One of the coronavirus patients belonged to Hyderabad while the rest surfaced in the port city.

Thus far, 15 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the province.

The chief minister was informed that a total of 162 tests have been conducted to date, of which 15 were declared positive while the rest came back negative.

Previously, six people were diagnosed with the virus, one of them was released from hospital after recovery while the remaining 14 are recovering in various hospitals.

It was stated that results of two more samples forwarded for lab tests are yet to come.

Speaking on the occasion, the Sindh chief minister said there is no need to panic, urging precautions to contain the virus spread.

The situation is under control by the grace of All Almighty, he maintained.

