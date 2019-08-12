Sindh CM vows action against K-Electric over electrocution deaths

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah vowed on Monday action against K-Electric over deaths from electrocution during the recent heavy monsoon showers in the city.

In a statement, he asked the people of the areas where these incidents occurred to submit complaints against the power distributor.

The chief minister said the city’s situation is far worse because of the damage caused by the showers.

He said most deaths occurred because of the power utility’s negligence.

Why is the federal government not taking over the control of K-Electric, he questioned.

Shah visited various areas of the port city to review the situation after two-days of heavy showers in the city.

Over two dozen people died in rain-related incidents in the city during the two days, mostly from electrocution.

