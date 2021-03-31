ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah suggested on Wednesday that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) should suspend inter-city public transport amid rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Talking to the media after appearing before an accountability court in the Nooriabad power plant case, he said the coronavirus situation did not worsen in Sindh due to the provincial government’s efforts.



He added the provincial government imposed a lockdown in the province despite the federal government’s opposing the move.

CM Murad said the country is headed for the crisis at a time when the world has come out of it, slamming the slow-pace of the ongoing countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

He said he had been summoned in the case of the Nooriabad power plant that is not only operational but providing cheaper electricity to the people of Karachi.

According to the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), CM Murad Ali Shah is accused of misusing powers in disbursement of funds for the Nooriabad power plant project.

It stated that public funds worth billions were embezzled for Nooriabad Power Company and Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company. Murad and Abdul Ghani Majeed are among 17 persons who are nominated in the corruption reference by the anti-graft watchdog.

