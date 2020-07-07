KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday said that specific locations will be identified in the province for collective sacrifice of animals on Eid-ul-Adha, ARY NEWS reported.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for rain and Eid-ul-Adha.

“The chairmen of the union councils should play their role for collective sacrifice in their areas and specific points should be identified in each area for the purpose,” he said.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) will make arrangements for lifting animal waste on Eid-ul-Adha. “A plan B should be also be devised to immediately bury the lifted waste,” he said.

Speaking regarding rain emergency in the province, the provincial minister said that they are issuing funds to the DMCs via concerned commissioners for cleaning of nullah and clearing underpasses from rainwater.

He said that they would resolve differences between the officials of departments to ensure smooth working during rain emergency.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar talking exclusively to ARY News said that till the drainage systems were completely disposed, the danger of urban floods would linger on in Karachi.

Akhtar said that the city needs a proper waste disposal system which is missing hence people throw most of the waste in storm drains.

He added that there was no point in employing engineers and machinery worth millions to clean the drains as they get filled up with garbage again due to the city’s severe lack of proper waste disposal.

