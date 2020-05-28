Confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh surpass 25,000 mark

KARACHI: As many as 1103 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 25,309 across the province, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday.

Among 1103 fresh cases, 905 have been diagnosed in Karachi, Shah said.

In a video statement on the coronavirus situation, Shah said that 4,101 tests were conducted, of which 1,103 came back positive, taking the province’s total to 25,309.

He said that 16 more people died from the coronavirus, taking the total fatalities to 396. He said 247 patients are in critical condition, of them 39 are on ventilators.

1924 more people recuperated from the virus and discharged to their respective homes as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has surged past the 11,000 mark.

A total of 167,906 tests have been conducted in the province, the CM said.

The tally of total coronavirus patients under treatment in Sindh has been 13,723 and 12,116 among them were under treatment at homes. While 661 being kept at isolation centres, 916 patients have been admitted at various hospitals across the province, Murad Ali Shah said.

Murad Ali Shah has appealed people to follow precautionary measures to defeat the Covid-19.

