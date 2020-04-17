COVID-19 tests of all returnees from Oman completed: Sindh health minister

KARACHI: Sindh government has completed the coronavirus tests of 130 passengers arrived in Karachi from Oman, the provincial health minister Dr Azra Pechuho said Friday.

The Sindh health minister ordered earlier to conduct coronavirus screening tests of all passengers returned home from Oman through a special flight. She said in a statement that tests of 130 passengers were completed and those tested positive will be kept in quarantine facility.

Dr Pechuho also announced that the provincial government will take responsibility of the treatment of the persons infected with the coronavirus. Moreover, the persons belonging to other provinces will be provided transport facility.

