Sindh reports less than 300 coronavirus cases: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh province on Monday recorded below 300 coronavirus cases in the province as Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that 8,397 tests were performed during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

“278 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported,” he said while giving a daily update on the virus tally as province so far recorded 124,127 cases after 834,655 tests were performed since the pandemic hit the country.

He said that currently, 5,861 patients were receiving treatment for the virus with 5,463 of them self-isolating at their homes, six in the isolation centres and 392 receiving medical care in separate hospitals.

“251 patients are said to be in critical condition,” he said as 45 patients are put on the ventilator across the province.

Karachi once again leads the virus tally in the province with 93 positive cases as Qambar, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Dadu, Khairpur, and Shikarpur areas also recorded positive cases in double digits.

“243 patients have also recovered in the province from the infection during the past 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 115,984 in the province,” Murad Ali Shah said.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

Pakistan reported 539 new coronavirus cases and fifteen deaths over the last 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 284,660 and fatalities to 6,097 on Monday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 20,495 samples were tested for Covid-19 during the previous 24 hours, out of which 539 turned out to be positive.

Of the total Covid-19 patients, 260,764 have recuperated from the disease so far while the number of active cases stands at 17,799. Out of 1,859 ventilators earmarked for critically-ill Covid patients, only 149 are in use.

