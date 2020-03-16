KARACHI: At least 41 more people were confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday morning, pushing Pakistan’s tally to 94, ARY News reported.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab has said that four new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi, while 37 people tested positive for COVID-19 from amongst the people who arrived in Sukkur from Taftan.

“Sindh Health Department has 25 cases from Karachi, 1 case from Hyderabad and 50 cases from Taftan, Iran. Which brings the total number of case to 76 in the province out of which 2 have recovered and 74 are still under treatment,” Tweeted Sindh Health Department.

#Sindh Health Department has 25 cases from Karachi, 1 case from Hyderabad and 50 cases from Taftan, Iran. Which brings the total number of case to 76 in the province out of which 2 have recovered & 74 are still under treatment. #SindhHealth #CoronaVirusPakistan — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) March 16, 2020

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus has climbed to 76 in Sindh and 94 in Pakistan.

Pakistan on Sunday saw the biggest jump in its tally of coronavirus cases so far as 20 people were diagnosed with the disease in the country.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in different cities of Pakistan:

Islamabad 04

Gilgit-Baltistan 05

Karachi 25

Hyderabad 01

Taftan 07

Quetta 01

Sukkur 50

Lahore 01

No immediate need to lockdown cities

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Zafar Mirza talking exclusively to ARY News on Monday said that there was no immediate need to lockdown cities in the country as yet amid coronavirus outbreak.

SAPM Zafar said that different hospitals in Punjab have been equipped with coronavirus testing and prevention kits and the cases being reported from Pakistan’s most populated province are being looked at and treated thoroughly.

The SAPM said Pakistani pilgrims visited the Iranian city of Qom where the outbreak of the virus occurred. They were put in quarantine at the Taftan border before being transported to their provinces in buses, he said, adding the provincial governments were provided with their complete information.

