KARACHI: Sindh recorded 18 Coronavirus deaths during the past 24 hours– the highest in a single day, taking the provincial toll to 218, according to Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In his regular video message on the coronavirus situation, Murad Ali Shah said that 593 new cases of the novel coronavirus were detected in Sindh over the past 24 hours, bringing the provincial tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 12,610.

He said 4,064 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours against which 593 came back positive. He added 80 people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,229.

He said 10,163 patients are under treatment, including 8,668 in home isolation, while 915 are being kept at isolation centres and 580 at different hospitals. 82 patients are in critical condition, of them 27 are on ventilators, he added.

Murad Ali Shah said that 412 from 593 new cases belonged to Karachi, among which 124 were reported from South district, 92 from East district, 63 from Central district, 37 from Malir District and 51 from Korangi district.

On International Nurses Day, he paid tribute to all nurses, paramedical staff and doctors serving on the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

He also urged citizens to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) outlined by the government to curb the spread of the virus

“Govt will impose strict lockdown if citizens and markets didn’t implement the lockdown SOPs,” warned Murad Ali Shah.

With 894, new cases of coronavirus reported from Sindh and Punjab, the nationwide tally of the cases has soared to 32,975.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll from coronavirus in Pakistan has jumped to 738.

