Sindh’s coronavirus infections surpass 100,000, death toll at 1677

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 1,538 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 40 associated deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 100,900 and fatalities to 1677.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that as many as 9,860 samples were tested for the presence of the highly contagious disease over the previous 24 hours.

A total of 543,400 tests have been conducted in the province so far.

The chief minister said that 41,596 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 39,697 quarantined at homes, 399 at isolation centres and 1,500 at hospitals.

581 of the patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 75 of them are on ventilators, he said, adding 1,254 more Covid-19 patients recuperated, taking the number of recovered patients to 57,627.

Of the total 1538 new cases detected in the province in the past 24 hours, 722 were detected in Karachi. In District South of Karachi 166 cases were reported, 204 in District East, 94 cases in District Central, 98 in Korangi district, 75 in Malir and 49 cases reported in District West of the city.

