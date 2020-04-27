Sindh cabinet approves Coronavirus Emergency Relief Ordinance

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet on Monday approved Coronavirus Emergency Relief Ordinance aimed at providing relief to the people amid the Covid-19 pandemic, ARY News reported.

The ordinance will now be sent to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for approval.

According to a new ordinance, it will be mandatory for school owners to reduce fees by 20 percent. Besides, the rent of the houses will also be decreased.

Similarly, under the ordinance, it has been mandatory that the private sector will not be able to sack or terminate their employees. In addition, private companies will also be liable to pay salaries to their employees on time.

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab said that ordinance passed by Sindh Cabinet is meant to address extraordinary situation emerged after the deadly virus outbreak.

“The ordinance guarantees employees don’t get fired and get their salaries. Utility bills to a certain extent have been exempted, schools have been directed to give 20% discount due to lesser overheads,” he said.

It must be noted that Sindh on Monday reported 341 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours.

Charing a provincial cabinet meeting, CM Murad said a total of 41,216 tests have been conducted so far, including 2,733 done over the past 24 hours.

Murad Ali Shah said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached 4956.

Four more coronavirus-related deaths were recorded during this period, taking the death toll to 85 in the province, he added.

