KARACHI: 1,464 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh in the past 24 hours after 9,841 tests conducted in the province.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that the total number of infections across the province has soared to 71,092 as the province conducted a total of 3,88,690 tests.

Shah said that 14 more patients of coronavirus died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking death toll from COVID-19 to 1,103.

The chief minister said that 32,945 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in Sindh, including 31,390 quarantined at homes, 47 at isolation centres and 1,508 at hospitals.

617 of the patients under treatment at hospitals are in critical condition and 111 are on ventilators.

Murad Ali Shah said that from total 1,464 new coronavirus cases detected in the province in past 24 hours 976 were reported in Karachi, as the city has continued to report majority of the cases in Sindh.

In District East of Karachi 297 cases were reported, 282 in District South, 158 cases in District Central, 116 in Korangi district, 32 in Malir and 96 cases reported in District West of the city.

In other parts of Sindh, 48 cases were reported in Ghotki, 40 cases in Hyderabad district, 39 in Sukkur, 37 in Larkan, 29 in Sanghar, 25 in Khairpur, 15 in Mirpurkhas, 13 in Dadu and eight in Nawabshah, Shah said.

Comments

comments