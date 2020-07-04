Sindh Coronavirus Task Force review situation in province

KARACHI: A session of the Coronavirus Task Force, was briefed that 50,908 COVID-19 patients have been recovered in Sindh so far, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A meeting of the Coronavirus task force was held with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in chair.

The meeting was briefed that among 2,25,283 cases reported across the country 90,721 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Sindh.

The chief minister said that 1,25,094 patients of the disease have recovered in Pakistan, among which 50,908 cases have been recovered in Sindh.

Chief Minister Shah said that the mortality rate of the disease in the country is 2.5 percent, while the death rate from coronavirus in Sindh is 1.61 % which is far below from the ratio in the country.

Murad Ali Shah said that the province has improved its healthcare system to control the death rate of coronavirus.

He said that Sindh has arranged better medical facilities for treatment of the COVID-19 patients.

“We have tried to arrange separate medical treatment of coronavirus patients,” Shah added.

A comparison to other provinces is meant to review the medical facilities being provided in Sindh, he clarified.

