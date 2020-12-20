Sindh reports 737 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: In a major decline, Sindh province on Sunday recorded 737 more cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“The province recorded 14 deaths during a single day on Sunday,” the chief minister said while giving a routine briefing on COVID-19 tally.

He said that the province recorded 737 virus cases after 9,322 tests were performed during the past 24 hours. “Overall 2,231,728 tests have been performed so far which resulted in 204,840 virus cases,” he said adding that as many as 3,333 COVID-19 patients have so far died in the province.

The chief minister further said that 950 patients have recovered in a single day, bringing the total recoveries in the province to 180,730. “As many as 20,777 active COVID-19 patients are present in the province currently,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that Karachi reported 542 cases today, more than two-thirds of the total cases. Giving a district-wise division of cases from the city, he said that 169 COVID-19 cases were reported from both districts South and East, followed by 71 from Korangi, 54 from Central, 46 from Malir and 33 from West.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

As many as 2,615 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across the country during the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally of infections to 457,288.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 80 more people succumbed to the infection during this period, taking the death toll from the disease to 9,330.

A total of 37,206 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours, out of which 2,615 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio of fresh Covid-19 cases stands at 7.02 percent, the NCOC said.

The total number of active cases stands at 40,553 while 407,405 patients have recuperated from the disease thus far.

Thus far, Sindh has reported a total of 204,103 infections, Punjab 131,428, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 54,948, Balochistan 17,909, Islamabad 36,117, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 7,961, and Gilgit Baltistan 4,822.

