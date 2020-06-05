Sindh records 40 COVID-19 deaths, 1353 new cases during 24 hours: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that 1,353 new infections emerged within the 24 hours and 40 deaths were occurred due to COVID-19 which is the highest figure as compared to the previously recorded statistics, ARY News reported on Friday.

CM Murad Ali Shah said in daily media briefing over coronavirus statistics that the province conducted 7,377 detection tests today after increasing the testing capacity, taking the total number of tests to 215,860.

The total number of COVID-19 infections reached 34,899 in Sindh, whereas, overall 615 patients lost their lives due to the virus so far and 370 still in critical condition including 62 put on ventilators in different medical facilities.

“16,487 patients are currently under treatment including 15,156 in home isolation, 76 in quarantine facilities and 1,255 in different hospitals. 1,005 patients have been sent to their homes after being recovered from the virus while 17,787 have so far recovered.”

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) statistics, the coronavirus infections have reached 89,249 including 4,896 new cases across the country while the country recorded 1,838 deaths during the last 24 hours.

Comments

comments