Sindh launches Covid-19 home vaccination facility
KARACHI: In order to facilitate elderly citizens and homebound people, the Sindh government has launched free COVID-19 home vaccination service, ARY News reported.
According to the Sindh health department secretary, the service is currently available for Karachi and Hyderabad people.
The mobile helplines for at-home vaccination are 9123 and 1025. Those calling from a landline phone can dial 021-111-119-123.
The spokesperson said that people will have to register first by sending their CNIC number to 1166.
@SindhHealthDpt has initiated free home vaccination facility for Covid-19. Pls register yourself and get the jab. Help ourselves save lives. #VaccinationDrive #WearAMask #SocialDistancing #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/d7tDfs3YMQ
— Qasim Soomro (@Qasimsoomro) May 4, 2021
The vaccines being administered are the Sinopharm and Sinovac (CoronaVac) shots.
In another development reported today, the Government of Sindh, in a bid to increase pace of immunization drive, will start providing coronavirus vaccine to private hospitals of the province from today.
The decision was taken in a high level meeting held under the chair of Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.
* پرائیوٹ اسپتالوں سے سندھ ہیلتھ ڈپارٹمنٹ نے بات کی ہے
* آج سے پرائیوٹ اسپتالوں کو کوویڈ ویکسین دی جائے گئی اور وہ مفت میں لگائینگے، وزیراعلیٰ سندھ کو آگاہی
* ہوٹلز کورنٹائن سہولیات بحال کی جارہی ہیں
* کوویڈ کیسز کل سے کراچی میں بڑھ رہے ہیں، اجلاس میں بریفنگ
— CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) May 6, 2021