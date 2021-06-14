KARACHI: Sindh government on Monday declared Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people acquiring driving licenses across the province, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Sindh COVID Task Force headed by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah here on Monday at CM House.

Furthermore, the provincial government allowed resuming business activities in the province for six days in a week, following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision.

“The business closure will be ensured as per the decision of the NCOC,” the chief minister said adding that the businesses will remain close on Sunday in the province while allowed to continue their activities for six days in a week as per the COVID SOPs.

The chief minister also took notice of the report regarding the issuance of vaccine certificate without the immunization process and directed the IG Sindh and home department to take strict action against the concerned person.

Read More: Sindh allows to open businesses for six days a week as positvity ratio declines

Moreover, the Sindh government has decided to allow on-campus academic activities of classes six to eight with a 50 per cent attendance at a time from Tuesday (tomorrow).

Separately today, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah warned that the salaries of those government employees who are not getting themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus would be stopped.

Talking to journalists, the information minister said that the government employees will not get promotion unless they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Urging people to get themselves vaccinated, Nasir Hussain Shah said that the vaccine is an effective weapon for prevention against the deadly virus. He maintained that the provincial government was taking measures to ensure every citizen be vaccinated.

Comments

comments