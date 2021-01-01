KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Health Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that the province would be able to get nearly 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine after the second week of the ongoing month of January, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

Azra Fazl said this while chairing a meeting to finalize arrangements for COVID-19 vaccine, where she established a coordination cell for the immunization process, to be monitored by the provincial secretary of health.

The minister said during the meeting that the vaccine would be made available to the province with the help of the National Vaccine Task Force and NCOC.

“Nearly 250,000 vaccines will be provided to the province after the second week of the ongoing month,” she said adding that two doses would be administered to a person with a gap of 21 days.

Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that health professionals and other medics serving at the COVID-19 wards will be the first to get the doses. “The first phase will also include workers in the public and private health sector,” the minister said as she directed the authorities to collect data of the frontline workers in private hospitals.

She said that those who would be administered the vaccine will be apprised regarding the process via phone and would be provided with a card after undergoing the process.

The card could be used for travelling purpose, she said adding that the vaccination process would be conducted at the Expo Centre in Karachi, where 50 cubicles will be setup for the purpose.

Azra Fazl Pechuhu said that 5,000 people would be vaccinated in a day through the process. She further said that the second phase of the vaccination would include people above 60 years and those having underlying health issues.

