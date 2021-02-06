KARACHI: Sindh has administered corona vaccine to overall 7,349 frontline workers so far, as provincial health department released the data of the vaccination drive across the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the health department figures, during the vaccination drive for the frontline health workers, 1,192 anti-viral vaccine shots administered at Karachi’s Khaliq Dina Hall vaccination centre, 462 health workers received jabs at Jinnah Hospital, 558 vaccine shots at Dow University Ojha Campus, 551 vaccine shots at Qatar Hospital Orangi, 255 vaccine jabs at Sindh Government Hospital, New Karachi, while 615 frontline workers were vaccinated at Liaquatabad Hospital in Karachi.

Moreover, 268 anti-viral vaccine shots were administered to health workers at the Children Hospital, New Karachi, 722 workers vaccinated at Sindh Govt. Hospital, Korangi, 881 health workers were administered Covid vaccine at Urban Health Unit, Thaddo Nalo in Malir.

At Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences 724 frontline workers received vaccine shots, while 1,121 frontline workers received corona vaccine shots at Shaheed Benazirabad MCH Centre, according to the data released by the health department.

Earlier, on the second day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Sindh on Thursday 3,696 frontline workers received anti-viral jabs.

Total 4,684 workers, on frontlines against the global pandemic, received the shots, with Karachi’s South District jabbing 468 people.

