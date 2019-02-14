Sindh CS asks SSGS to resume gas supply

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday asked the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to resume gas supply to the province.

Chairing a high-level meeting on prevailing gas crises, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah asked the SSGC to take immediate steps to overcome the prevailing gas crises and assured that the provincial government would provide every possible assistance in resolving its issues.

Briefing the meeting, SSGC official said that Karachi needed 770 mmcfd gas, while the city was being provided 468 mmcfd gas. He said that a new 125 kilometer long gas line would be laid to meet the gas demand of the city.

The SSGC representative told the chief secretary that the gas company was facing land-related issues in different districts of Sindh. The chief secretary assured the official that the government would resolve all their issues.

Early, the government and the opposition benches in Sindh Assembly unanimously had passed resolution against gas shutdown in the province on January 10.

The provincial legislature, chaired by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, had shown rare unity between the government and the opposition in passage of resolution on the gas crisis in Sindh.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing the house hoped that the federal government would give Sindh its rightful share of gas.

