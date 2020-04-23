Sindh govt cuts property tax by 25 per cent  

KARACHI: In view of the prevailing pandemic situation of COVID-19, the Sindh government on Thursday announced to decrease property tax by 25 per cent for three months, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, the payment of the property tax dues for the year 2019-20 including surcharge as on 31.03.2020 from all classes of persons in respect of any category of property has been remitted 25 per cent for three months.

The tax remission is allowed for all the taxable property units. The assesees who have already discharge their property tax liability for the year 2019-20 will get an adjustment of 25 per cent remission in their tax liability during the next fiscal year, read the notification.

Earlier on March 28, as a token of appreciation for their efforts in fight against novel coronavirus, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had announced one month additional salary for heath professionals.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Usman Buzdar had paid rich tribute to the doctors and and health professionals, saying that they are the nation’s ‘heroes’.

In an unprecedented step to provide relief to the masses amid coronavirus outbreak in the country, the chief minister had announced to write off Rs18 billion taxes.

