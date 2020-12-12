Sindh reports 17 deaths from COVID-19, says Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh province on Saturday reported 1,624 COVID-19 cases and 17 virus-related deaths during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We have performed tests on 13,393 samples during the past day and in return received positive results of 1,624 of them,” the chief minister said while giving a routine briefing on COVID-19 situation in the province.

“The overall samples tested by the province stands at 2,137,976 of which 194,359 have tested positive for the virus,” Murad Ali Shah said adding that so far 3,149 virus-related patients have died in the province.

He further said that 1,026 patients have recovered fortnight, bring the overall recoveries to 166,492. “Currently there are 24,718 active COVID-19 patients in the province,” he said.

Detailing the cases reported from Karachi, one of the most affected cities from COVID-19 in Sindh, the chief minister said that 1,289 out of 1,624 fresh infection cases have been reported from the metropolis in a single day.

Giving a district-wise break-up, he said 448 cases were reported from district South, 400 from East, 174 from Central, 122 from Malir, 104 from Korangi, and 41 from West.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

Pakistan has recorded 71 deaths and 2,729 new cases due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 71 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,724. 2,116 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,470 patients are in critical condition, however, no patient has been declared critical today.

The total count of active cases is 45,124 and the positivity rate was recorded up to 6.5 percent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 435,056.

A total of 41,426 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 381,208 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 5,990,168 samples have been tested thus far.

