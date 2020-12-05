KARACHI: Sindh province on Saturday reported 20 deaths from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We have tested 13,864 samples for COVID-19 during the past 24 hours,” he said adding that 1,569 of them tested positive for the virus.

He said that the COVID-19 death toll has reached 3,011 since the pandemic hit the province.

“We have so far tested 2,051,357 samples for the virus out of which 182,473 of them have tested positive for the infection,” Murad Ali Shah said adding that 128,567 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered in the province including 1,561 fortnightly.

The chief minister further said that currently 20,895 patients are treated in the province for the infection, most of whom are self-isolating at their homes.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

Pakistan has recorded 3,119 new cases and 44 deaths due to the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours on Saturday.

In the past 24 hours, 44 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,303. 2,224 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,441 patients are in critical condition including 46 reported within a day.

The total count of active cases is 52,359 and the positivity rate of coronavirus cases reaches up to 7.58 percent as compared to yesterday’s record upto 7.3 percent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 413,191.

A total of 41,115 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 2,224 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,713,341 samples have been tested thus far.

