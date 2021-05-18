Sindh decides to launch drive-through vaccination campaign

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to start drive-through vaccination strategy in the province to hike the daily vaccination rate, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The government under a strategy, has decided to inoculate people with coronavirus vaccine at different public places using mobile vans.

The vaccine vans will initiate vaccination at the Sea View, shopping plazas and universities, sources said.

Sindh government also making separate arrangements for vaccination of the industrial workers. Special vaccine centres will be established at various industrial areas.

Moreover, vaccination centres will also set up at the offices of the industrial associations, according to sources.

The government will launch the mass vaccination drive as soon as the required number of vaccine doses is stockpiled.

