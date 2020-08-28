Sindh govt declares two sub-divisions of Malir ‘calamity-hit’

KARACHI: In view of heavy losses from torrential rains, the Sindh government on Friday declared two sub-divisions of Malir district as “calamity hit”, ARY News reported.

In exercise of powers under section 3 of the Sindh National Calamities (prevention and relief ) Act 1958, sub-division Murad Memon and sub-division Ibrahim Hyderi of Malir district have been declared as calamity affected areas, read a notification issued by the relief commissioner sindh.

“On account of heavy rains, sub-division Murad Memon and sub-division Ibrahim Hyderi, district Malir Karachi have suffered heavy loss which includes, demolition of houses/infrastructure public/private property.”

Earlier today, terming huge losses caused by torrential rains as ‘national disaster’, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday had urged the centre to help the provincial government in coping with the rain emergency.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Murad Ali Shah had confirmed that as many as 80 have died during the recent monsoon rains in Sindh. He had maintained rain-related incidents had claimed 47 lives in Karachi, 10 in Hyderabad, 6 in Larkana and 5 in Mirpur Khas.

He had maintained that Karachi had received record-breaking rains in the current month. The chief minister had said that 604 millimetres of rain was recorded in Karachi during August.

