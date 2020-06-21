Sindh detects 2275 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours: Murad

KARACHI: Sindh on Sunday reported 2275 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours after 13,890 tests conducted in the province, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a media briefing said that the total number of infections across the province has reached to 69,628 as the province conducted total 3,78,849 tests.

Shah said that 41 more patients of coronavirus died in last 24 hours across the province increasing death toll from COVID-19 to 1089.

The chief minister said that 32,261 coronavirus patients undergoing treatment in Sindh including 30,705 have been quarantined at homes and 48 at isolation centres.

Moreover, 1508 patients have been admitted at different hospitals in the province and 718 of them were in critical condition and 117 are on ventilators.

He maintained that 2166 patients were recovered today and total number of people recovered from the disease in Sindh has risen to 36,278.

Murad Ali Shah said that from total 2275 new coronavirus cases detected in the province in past 24 hours 1280 were reported in Karachi, as the city has continued to report majority of the cases in Sindh.

In District East of Karachi 395 cases, 363 in District South, 172 cases in District Central, 140 in Korangi district, 99 in Malir and 111 cases reported in District West of the city.

In other parts of Sindh, 74 cases reported in Ghotki, 72 in Sukkur, 64 in Khairpur and 63 cases in Hyderabad district, Shah said.

Chief Minister Shah appealed the people to comply the lockdown in selected areas of the province by following the SOPs.

He advised the people to avoid unnecessary outgoing and maintain social distancing.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) killed 119 more people in the country over the previous 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 3,501.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 4,951 fresh cases were detected during this period, taking the national tally of the infected cases to 176,614.

4,951 new infections were detected when 28,855 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours. A total of 10,71,642 tests have been conducted in the country. More than 150,224 COVID-19 patients are under treatment.

Comments

comments