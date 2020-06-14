Sindh detects 2287 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh on Sunday reported 2,287 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours after 11,197 tests conducted in the province, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a media briefing said that the total number of infections across the province has reached to 53,805 as the province conducted total 2,98,332 tests.

Shah said that 15 more patients of coronavirus died in 24 hours across the province increasing death toll from COVID-19 to 831.

The chief minister said that 27,368 patients undergoing treatment in Sindh and 573 of them were in critical condition and 80 are on ventilators.

He maintained that 1219 patients were recovered and total number of people recovered from the disease has risen to 25,606.

Murad Ali Shah said that 2,287 new coronavirus cases were detected in the past 24 hours in 11,197 tests. In Karachi 1499 fresh cases of novel coronavirus reported as the city has continued to report majority of the cases in Sindh.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 139,230 after detection of record 6,825 new infections in past 24 hours.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operation Center, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has reached 2,632 with 81 more virus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to NCOC, 51,518 cases have been detected in Sindh, 52,601 in Punjab, 17,450 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 8,028 in Balochistan, 7,934 in Islamabad, 604 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1095 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 6,825 new cases were detected when 29,546 new tests were conducted during this period.

