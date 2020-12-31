KARACHI: Sindh Health department on Thursday has announced district committees to ensure COVID vaccinations as soon it arrives, ARY News reported.

The seven-member committee would be head by the deputy commissioner (DC) of every district of the province, while the concerned district’s senior superintendent of police |(SSP), district health officer (DHO), MS hospital and others will be members of the committee.

The committees have been formed on the directions of the National Vaccine Task Force. The committees will be responsible to ensure the availability of the COVID vaccines in their respective districts of the province.

Earlier in the day, Sindh’s health secretary volunteered to be administered a vaccine shot at a hospital conducting clinical trials of a candidate vaccine of coronavirus.

Provincial Secretary Health Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi opted to participate in clinical trials at a charity hospital in Karachi.

