Another top Sindh doctor loses battle against coronavirus

KARACHI: Administrator of the Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority Dr Adnan on Saturday lost his battle against coronavirus, becoming the 25th doctor in the province to fell victim to the COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported.

Dr Adnan was suffering from the infection from the past few days and his brother still remains admitted at the hospital after contracting the infection.

The widow of Dr Adnan and other family members will also undergo coronavirus test to ascertain the presence of infection.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of healthcare professionals affected by the novel coronavirus in the country surged to 5,164 by June 24.

According to a report of the National Institute of Health (NIH), the tally of doctors infected by coronavirus in Pakistan so far has increased to 3,150, while 612 nurses also contracted coronavirus.

Moreover, 1402 paramedics have been infected by the virus, the report said.

Around 2,4 20 infected healthcare workers have been quarantined at homes. The tally of coronavirus positive health professionals admitted at hospitals is 269 and 262 of them have been in better condition”, according to the report.

Among infected health workers 2,419 have recovered, while 56 of them have died of the virus infection, the report said.

In Sindh 21 healthcare professionals have died, while the number of deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is ten, five in Balochistan, three in Gilgit-Baltistan, thirteen in Punjab and four in Islamabad, the report further said.

