Sindh doctors, paramedics to get risk allowance

KARACHI: In a major relief to health professionals, the Sindh government on Wednesday decided to provide risk allowance to all the employees of health department, ARY News reported.

Sources said that a summary in this regard has been forwarded to the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah from the secretary health for the final nod.

The government has decided to give Rs17,000 as risk allowance to the employees of health department from grade 1 to 16, while grade 17 and above will be given Rs35,000, the sources added.

The summary proposed to give Rs5,000 as risk allowance to nursing students, Rs10,000 to house job doctors, Rs15,000 to postgraduate doctors.

Read More: Sindh doctors, paramedics fighting COVID-19 to get special allowance

Earlier on April 28, Sindh government had decided to provide a special allowance to the employees of the provincial health ministry in acknowledgement of their services during COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry had said that the services of the doctors while tackling the pandemic were extraordinary and therefore they should be given an extra allowance for it.

Paramedical staff had also played a pivotal role in dealing with the COVID-19, the summary had said while recommending a special allowance for them.

Comments

comments