Sindh doubles down on Rs802 billion contribution to Karachi package

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday once again rejected the Centre’s claim of contributing Rs800 billion to the Rs1.1 trillion Karachi Development Package.

Speaking at a press conference, the provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said the Centre’s contribution to the uplift package will be Rs362.9 billion, out of which Rs260 billion will be covered through public-private partnership (PPP) mode while the rest will be funded from the PSDP.

On the other hand, Murtaza Wahab said the provincial government’s contribution will be Rs802 billion, which included funds earmarked for the projects that are ongoing and those conceived. He said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had announced the Rs802 billion development package for the port city, which PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also mentioned in his statements.

He said Karachi’s perennial issues will remain unresolved until the Centre will take keen interest in resolving them, stressing the need for setting aside all political difference. He, however, cleared that the purpose of his presser was to set the record straight and not indulge in any blame game.

