Covid-19: Sindh extends closure of educational institutions

KARACHI: Keeping in view the recent alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in Sindh, the provincial government on Saturday announced to keep all the schools and colleges closed till the 23rd of May, ARY News reported.

“The suspension of classroom teaching for pre-nursery to Grade 12 students is herby extended from May 17 to May 23 in view of the “prevailing conditions of the coronavirus pandemic,” reads the notification issued by the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department.

According to a notification, the principals, headmasters and headmistresses of schools, will however, “call minimum staff to school premises on rotation basis” so they may manage home learning activities through online classes.

Yesterday, Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas had said that all public and private schools in the province would remain closed till May 23, amid COVID-19 third wave.

In his tweet, Murad Raas had said that decision regarding the closure of schools had been made in light of the coronavirus spread situation. A review meeting in this regard would be held on May 18, he had added.

Murad Raas had urged the people to follow corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to keep themselves and others safe from the virus

